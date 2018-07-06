Oyigbo Residents Decry Bad Road

Residents of Oyigbo in Rivers State have lamented a total restriction of movements due to bad roads in Oyigbo axis of the state.

Some of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent Wednesday at Oyigbo, said even motorcycles could not run on the Oyigbo road, especially Port Harcourt -Aba Expressway of Oyigbo axis.

A bus driver plying the road, Mr. Ikechukwu Benson said all the road from Oyigbo to Port Harcourt City always blocked due to the bad road, adding that the situation had caused untold hardship to lives and business in the area.

According to him, with the bad road, no meaningful economic developments could strive. He called on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and State Government to come to their aid by fixing the road, while also calling on the contractors handling the ongoing road projects in the area to speed up the work in the area.

Another driver, Mr. Effiong Emmanuel who also resides in Oyigbo said the dilapidated condition of the road had increase the hardship on the people.

He lamented that the situation had become a new source of frustration to the people of the area and appealed to Government to come to their rescue by restoring the road.

According to him, “some persons left their houses as early as 4 am, but trekked on the road till 10.am to arrive their destinations.”

In her contribution, a civil servant, Mrs Catherine Allen, residing in Oyigbo, said she used to pay N200.00 to Mil I. Motor park in Port Harcourt, but due to the bad road transport are has been raised to N300.00 and N350.00 with some hours stress on the road.

She accused contractors handling Express roads for intentionally delaying the work on the road and deliberately refused to create an access road for motorists while working on one lane of the road.

She called on government to direct its contractor to do the needful on the road to reduce the people’s suffering in the area.

Enoch Epelle