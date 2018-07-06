Nwanosike Accuses Amaechi Of Sponsoring Criminals

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, of Rivers State, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike has accused the Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi of sponsoring cultists and kidnappers in the LGA.

Nwanosike also alleged that Amaechi bred most of the criminal elements in the LGA by empowering and accomodating them in Ubima, his country home.

The council boss stated this in Isiokpo, headquarters of the LGA last Wednesday shortly after swearing in supervisory councilors, and other principal officers at the Council Hall.

Nwanosike who challenged the former Governor to come and tell his kinsmen in Ikwerre what he did for them during his eight years as Governor, said the Transport Minister armed cult groups to terrorise the LGA.

According to Nwanosike, “Rotimi Amaechi empowered criminals to harass the people of Ikwerre when he was the Governor of Rivers State. Rather than developing Ikwerre he was intimidating and harassing Ikwerre people with cult groups.

He vowed that never again will security agents be allowed to hijack any electoral result in the LGA, noting that the constitution has given the Ikwerre people the right to elect whoever they choose to govern them.

The council boss who described the chieftaincy title given to the Minister by Ikwerre chiefs as illegal, said under his administration, Ikwerre will reject the said chieftaincy title.

Speaking on the achievements of Gov Nyesom Wike, Nwanosike said, Wike, has not only awarded the construction of a primary school in Rotimi Ameachi’s home town, Ubima but also constructed roads, built schools and hospitals across the 23 LGA of the state.

Nwanosike also thanked Governor Wike for spreading political appointments to Ikwerre sons within the short period of time in office.

Chinedu Wosu