New National Carrier Takes Off, Dec – FAAN

The new Nigeria’s national carrier that will replace the old Nigerian Airways is to begin operations in December, 2018.

A statement from the Head, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Herrietta Yakubu made available to aviation correspondents recently, stated that the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has affirmed the commencement of the national carrier in December.

To that effect, a stakeholders meeting has been held in Abuja, where the minister, other top officials of the Federal Ministry of Transport, heads of aviation parastatals and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission were in attendance to brainstorm on the modalities for the take-off.

The statement further added that the fallout of the National Carrier Brainstorming session was the inauguration of a 9-man Fast. Track Task Force to ensure the sacrosanct of the take-off set date which is December 24th 2018.

According to the statement, the committee will chaired by the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, while other committee members include Capt. Mukhtar Usman, the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

The rest are Engr. Akin Olaturu, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau, Capt. Tilman Gabriel, a representative of the national carrier transaction adviser and the technical assistant to the Minister of State for Aviation, Ben Tukur who will serve as the secretary.

Sirika in the statement, charged them to do everything that is required legally to make the project a success, and urged them to be meticulous to deliver on the scheduled time.

Corlins Walter