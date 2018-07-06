Michael Phelps’s Trainer Storms Lagos For FINA Coaching Clinic

Rick Power, the trainer of the American legendary swimmer, Michael Phelps is in Lagos for the International Swimming Federation (FINA) coaching clinic at the National Stadium Swimming Pool, Surulere.

The Tidesports reports that the four-days coaching clinic which is partnerships between Aquatics Federation (NAF) and FINA has 50 coaches across the country in attendance.

Speaking on the hosting of one of the most respected swimming coach in the world, the Secretary General of NAF, Sanni Mohammed, said that the country would benefit from his wealth of experience.

“We are most lucky to have one of the most respected swimming coaches in the world; it is a rare privilege we have enjoyed from the partnerships with FINA.

“Power is one of the high calibre trainers who have trained one of the best swimmers in the world in person of Michael Phelps; he is a resource person from the U.S. sent by FINA.

“He was assigned here to come and lecture and train our coaches. The training is like train-the-trainers which we as a nation will benefit immensely from.

“At the end of the coaching clinic, we hope to have a new techniques dished out to our swimmers,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that the coaching clinic was meant to be yearly, adding that the coaches were chosen from all the parts of the federation.

“We applied for three or four courses and FINA approved two clinics for us, we chose Lagos for the course because it is here we have the largest concentration of coaches.