Joe Jackson, the father of late legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson has died at the age of 89 in Los Angeles. He died two days after the ninth anniversary of his mega star son’s death, Michael who died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50.
He passed on recently after a prolonged battle with cancer. The Jackson Patriarch launched the career of his sons, Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlone and Tito as Jackson 5 in 1960s.
Michael Jackson’s Father, Joe Dies At 89
