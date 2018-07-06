Singing duo, Mamuzee twins who were in the news recently, after veteran entertainer, Daddy Showkey called them out over their alleged hypocrisy towards their mother, saying that they abandoned her for 17 years for allegedly being a witch, has finally broken their silence.
Taking to their instagram page, Mamuzee wrote: “if there is Grace of God in your life, then enemies are inevitable, if no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends”.
Mamuzee Twins Reply Daddy Showkey Over Mother’s Death
