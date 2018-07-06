Lawmaker Tasks LG Boss On Resources Management

The lawmaker representing Asari-Toru Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Tekena Wellinton has urged the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon. Princewill Odiari to be prudent in the management of the finance and other resources of the local government.

The state lawmaker gave the advice while speaking at a Town, Hall meeting in Buguma, headquarters of the local government last Wednesday.

He congratulated the new LGA chairman and his team and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people through commitment to service and intense grassroots development.

He advised the new council boss to be cautious against “gross misappropriation of funds and executive rascality”, which he said were the hallmarks of the Ojikaye Flagg-Amachree-led administration of Local Government.

The House of Assembly member pointed out that. “What our people want is development, I want to appeal to you to live up to your mandate by using Asari Toru money to develop our people and our land. By so doing you will leave an enduring legacy in the L.G.A.

He also assured the support of the Asari Toru people to the chairman and urged him to always carry the people along in his developmental policies.

Earlier, the chairman of Asari Toru Local Government, Hon. Odiari Princewill thanked the people of the LGA for giving him their mandate during the just concluded Local Government Election.

The ASALGA Council boss also assured that his administration will embark on people oriented projects and give priority attention to security, youth empowerment and educational development in the L.G.A.

Taneh Beemene