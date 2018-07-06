Kizz Daniel, Chidinma Break Up Relationship

The relationship between 23-year-old music star, Kizz Daniel and 27-year- old colleague, Chidinma Ekile appears to be over just few months after their affair became a public knowledge as it has shown that both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recently, social media posts from Chidinma have been hinting at a break up with Kizz Daniel but nobody paid them any attention.

Few days ago, she dropped a post stating that she cannot date someone who will demand she brushes her teeth first before kissing him in the morning.

She also advised against trying to check the phone of one’s good looking partner because such can lead to heart break. Perhaps, Chidinma’s recent posts could be a reflection of the challenges she was facing in the relationship with Kizz Daniel.

Recently, she served yet another dish of advice and had got people wandering if all is well with her relationship with Kizz Daniel. She wrote:

“Please if you are dating a fine person and you love your health, please I beg you in the name of Jesus Christ that said, “it is finished” on the cross, don’t go through their phone(s).

As humourous as it sounds, it’s the actual truth you know dating a beautiful/handsome person in this age, there certainly will be handful of toasters. How your partner relates with these kind of people is what could be damaging to your health”.