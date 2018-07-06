INEC Expresses Worries Over 7m Uncollected PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worries over the number of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, there are seven million (7million) PVCs yet to be collected, while about ten million (10million) fresh registrants have just been added to the voter register.

Yakubu fear that by the time the PVCs of the fresh registrants are available, there will be about 17 million waiting for collection.

He therefore challenged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to focus on how to mobilise the people to collect their voter card.

“We need to focus attention on the collection of the available PVCs. We have about 7 million uncollected and the ongoing registration is going about 10 million, so we would end up with17 million PVCs.

“So we should focus attention at this point on the collection of the PVC,” he added.