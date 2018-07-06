Ikwerre LG Boss Unveils Officers

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr Samuel Nwanosike has sworn in 16 principal officers, special advisers and supervisors to assist in piloting the affairs of the local government.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony last Wednesday at the council’s headquarters, Nwanosike charged the officers to shun gossips and ensure hard work.

He charged them to be proactive in the discharge of their duties, warning that he would not tolerate any act of indiscipline.

While congratulating the officers, Nwanosike appealed to them not to play politics with their duties.

According to him, “we are not a government for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but government for Ikwerre people”. Adding that the era of impunity was over.

The Tide reports that the Chief Magistrate of Isiokpo Magistrate Court, R.N. Ebinabo swore-in the officers.

Similarly, the council boss also inaugurated three key committees to drive the vision and mission of his administration.

The committees include Empowerment Bureau, Back to School Committee and Back to Farm Committee.

Nwanosike said, the committees are geared at creating employments for Ikwerre people and ensuring the educational advancement of the people.

Chinedu Wosu