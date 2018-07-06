Flooding:Communities Seek Govt’s Support

The menace of flood occasioned by heavy down pour in Rivers State is still a big issue particularly for some communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

In Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, residents lamented that their properties worth millions of naira had been destroyed as a result of heavy down pour.

In an interview with The Tide last Tuesday some residents noted that only the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike could come to their rescue by directing contractors to construct good drainage system to facilitate the flow of water through provision of channels.

Chima Nwosu attributed the heavy flooding experienced in the area recently to the poor work done by the contractor that constructed the road, adding that the heavy down pour experienced recently in the area was as a result of the poor drainage system constructed by the contractor.

Nwosu explained that once there was little rain, the water would cover everywhere and no one would be able to identify the main road from the gutter, while appealing to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Wike to come to their rescue.

Also another resident and a community leader in Ogbogoro, Loveday Nnah noted that the community was in need of urgent government attention to resolve the flooding menace, adding that poor drainage system was responsible for the flooding.

“Because of the poor drainage system here, as I observed, formerly it wasn’t like that once the rain falls everywhere would be dried up, but since after this road construction, here has been floody, damaging people’s properties.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana