FG To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit At Airports

The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment toward addressing infrastructure deficit in the aviation industry with the provision of modern facilities.

Sirika made the remark when he inaugurated a team for the construction of a new office complex and staff quarters for Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Mr James Odaudu, made the minister’s known in a statement in Abuja last Tuesday.

Sirika said FAAN lacked befitting office complex and adequate and befitting residential quarters for staff, adding that the situation was capable of impeding the performance of the agency

He said that the project would be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to ensure standard and quality job delivery.

He charged the team to be diligent and ensure that the project was delivered in record time.

Sirika mandated the team to identify and confirm the proposed sites for the two projects and recommend ways to fast track the PPP arrangement.

He also directed the team to source for and identify prospective PPP partners.

The minister further charged the team to consider a proposal by Elysium Integrated Development Company to invest 27 million dollars in a mass transit ground transportation structure at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Responding, the Managing Director of FAAN and leader of the team, Mr Saleh Dunoma, said that the team would support the minister’s commitment towards tackling the infrastructure gaps in the sector.