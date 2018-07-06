Expert Attributes Success In Crime Control To ICT

The Managing Director, Avi Media Concept, Mr Tunde Godwin has attributed some of the recently recorded success in crime control in Rivers State to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He made the revelation in a chat with The Tide last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Godwin said that without the advent of ICT, that many arrests in the state and other part of the country, would have been abortive due to its complex nature.

The ICT guru, who specialised in Communication Technology, explained how some high profile criminal tried to block the internet, in order to avoid been trapped via the system.

According to him, the government ought to assist more by making strict policies that could checkmake the activities of internet rogues.

The expert pointed out that some top ICT operators are in the employ of some criminals who aid them in their urgly activities including defrauding unsuspecting members of the public via their Automated Teller Mechine cards ( ATM).

He also called on ATM users to approach their respective banks and demand how to place distress call in the event of robbery attack at withdrawal point at the mechines, hinting that each ATM mechine has an emergency alert system.

To sustain the achievement, he called on those in the intellence department of all security outfits in the federation to acquire more training/study on ICT to enable them beat the challenges ahead.

The Tide learnt that the security operatives have tracked down several crime arrow heads via the use of ICT tools.

The Tide further stressed the need to pay more attention to ICT development, as it has gradually taken over business transaction in the world.

He has also warned against granting of ICT licence to what he described as road side operators, saying they are the clog in the ICT usage and development.

Earlier, he has called on the Federal Government to ensure that adequate logistics are provided for the internet regulatory bodies in order to enable them do more work.