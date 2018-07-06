Dominion Sports Club Set For Talents Hunt

Dominion Sports Clubs (DSC) of Eliparanwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, says it is set to discover grassroots football talents and grow them to become nationals and international stars.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Club Dominon Egwurugwu said this in an exlusive interview with Tidesports shortly after a training session at the state primary school Eliparanwo, Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

He stated that the club is one year five months adding, that his reason to form a football club was based on his passion for the game saying, that he quitted the game because of injuries.

The former Dolphin FC player, now Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt explained that in the Super Eagles, but he played in many clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“I got an offer to played for brother club FC of India in the India League.

My priority is to expose grassroots players to enable them make their name through football since I was not opportune to play in the English Premium League and Spanish League”, he said.

He expressed joy, that five of his players are in Togo representing the nation in the Olympafrica futbol net competition.

“Some players who were groomed my club are now in Togo to represent Nigeria in the olympafrica futbol net.

The players are Henry Zion, Wohuruch Joshua, Okafor Francis, Adibe Rowland and Gabriel Rapheal”, he stated.

The CEO and also the coach of the club thanked Pastor Henry Young and the Chairman of Dominion Sports Club, Emeka Nwochukwu for their support towards the progress of the club.

According to him, he has 80 under 13 players in his club, adding that more parents are still bringing their children to join the club.

“Parents from all over Port Harcourt are coming here to watch children playing football”, Egwurugwu explained.

Egwurugwu appealed to the Rivers State Government led by Nyesom Wike, well meaning- individual and co-operate bodies to give the necessary support to produce talents that can lift football in the state and country.

Kiadum Edookor