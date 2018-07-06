Domestic Airlines Parade 50 Female Pilots – NCAA

As a way out of poaching its manpower, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has taken seriously the investment in the hiring, retraining and training of female pilots in order to increase the number of such category of staff in their service.

A statement from the Head, Public Relations Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye and made available to aviation correspondents recently explained, that the airlines, aviation personnel training institution, the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and International Aviation College Ilorin (IAL) have a total of 50 female pilots, in a male dominated industry.

With this growing trend among operators, an end may be in sight over the issue of poaching of staff by rival operators or seeking of greener pasture or better condition of service that are more prevalent in the middle east or Europe, the statement emphasised.

According to the statement, available statistics put the NCAT at the top with its 11 female pilots, and it is followed by the Bristow Helicopters and Calverton Helicopters.

The domestic airlines like the Arik have on the trail six female pilots, Air Peace has five, IAL has three and the Pan African airline also has three.

The fast-growing med view airline also has two for a start while Aero Contractors, 13y Air Ltd and Gyro Air each has one female pilot in their employment respectively.

“Out of these fifty female pilots, forty-four are Nigerians, while the remaining six are nationals of their countries. Two United States nationals, two Canadian, and one each from Cuba and Morocco”, the statement explained.

Aero Contractor airline had in 2009 achieved such a feat, when it operated and all female flight crew on the 1st of April on the same year.

Corlins Walter