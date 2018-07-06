BB Naija 2018 Winner, Miracle Gets Pilot Licence

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, “Double Wahala” edition, Miracle Ikechukwu has obtained his Private Pilot Licence (PPL) and Flight Dispatcher Licence (FDL). The 23 year old disclosed this on his Instagram page.

While posting a picture of his licence, he wrote: “Today is also my pillar’s birthday (My Sweet Mum), thank you mother for always being there for me through the journey. To all my lovely fans, I thank you all for your patience and support, we made it, PPL in the bag, Happy new month”.

Recall that Miracle was in aviation school prior to the Big Brother Naija show and had expressed his desire to obtain all piloting licences.

His total winning prize at the event included N25 million cash, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), worth N12 million and a trip to two countries valued at N4.7 million as well as television and other electronic items worth N3.3 million.