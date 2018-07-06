Automobile Mechanic Calls For Training Support

An automobile mechanic, at the Mile 3 mechanic village in Port Harcourt, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun has reiterated the need for training and support from both the government and the automobile operators in Rivers State.

Balogun made the call in a chat with The Tide, last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, noting that the appeal became necessary in the wake of continued modernisation of cars.

The automobile mechanic stated that the current range of cars being imported into the country are filted with innovative equipment which pose repairs challenges to the mechanic and cause them to spend longer periods fixing the simplest things in cars repair.

According to him,” our job as mechanics is becoming increasingly difficult as we are required to acquire new skills in modern car repairs as we are faced with complex cars.

“Now you have cars that give you directions as you drive, measure your speed levels and even tell you when you are home. You can even monitor your house from your car and all these are inneovations that require high-tech training in the automobile field.”

He observed that a lot of his neighbours in the mechanic village have closed shop due to their inability to keep up with the modern trend.

Balogun maintained that training of artisans will help to reduce the unemployment rate, while giving the consumers value for their money.

He called on the government to live up to its responsibilities towards the populace by securing better quality of life for the people.



Tonye Nria-Dappa