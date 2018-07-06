ASUP Members Warned Against Sex For Marks

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) says it will not stand by any of its members caught extorting and demanding sex from students for marks.

The National President of the union, Comrade Usman Yusuf -Dutse, stated this while speaking at the union’s 91st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State yesterday.

“Victimisation and extortion is an extension of corruption which is a general problem in the country. ASUP will not tolerate such negative acts in the interest of the development of education sector.

“ASUP as an academic staff union, is totally against demand for sex for marks and other negative acts and we will never support and stand by any member found involved in that act.

“I believe that with the efforts of the union and management of polytechnics, things are controlled to remarkable stage. The issues have been addressed and culprits brought to book to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

He commended the union’s branch leadership of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa for keying into good policies and projects that have direct bearing on lives of members of the union and called for its sustenance.

The ASUP president also called on the leadership of the union chapters to continue to promote good working relationships to improve the standard of education in the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of ASUP, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa chapter, Dr Yusuf Hussaini said that the NEC meeting was to brainstorm, review developments and decide on the way forward in the sector.

He also called on students to take their studies seriously to excel in life.

The chairman assured members of the union of his readiness to continue to operate an open door policy and initiate good programmes that have direct bearing on their lives.