2019: Edo Group Mobilises Support For Atiku

Edo Coalition Group for Atiku Abubakar, ECGAA, has vowed to comb all corners and crannies of the state in order to garner support of electorate towards actualisation of the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential poll.

Leadership of the group, opined in its advocacy strategy unveiled in Abuja that, it was disposed to advance the lofty ideas, vision, philosophy and programmes of the former number two man, adding, “We are therefore committed to rally support of Edo people for your election as President of Nigeria come 2019.

The Coordinator of ECGAA, Mallam Tijani Umar Balogun said “There shall be rallies both at the state capital in Benin City and in each of the Senatorial districts headquarters to mobilise support for Atiku Abubakar’s election as President of Nigeria come 2019.”

According to him, “the coalition shall in conjunction with relevant party organs in the state continue to mobilise youths, women, faith-based organisations, civil society organisations and the other groups to strengthen support base for the realisation of the dream.”

Balogun in a document detailing the action plan, which a copy was made available to newsmen in Abuja, noted, it was “Determined to put an end to the poor performance in government, insecurity and poor economic management as being experienced in the country today.”

He said the group was optimistic that Atiku’s presidency would address the issues of nepotism, gross dereliction of duty, lack of progress and worse inequality manifesting in the life of the current administration.

Balogun added that, “The ECGAA was ready to join forces with other Nigerians to enthrone a people’s desired administration that will be led by Atiku Abubakar come 2019.”