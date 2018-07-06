2019 : CSOs Seek Collaboration With Media Establishments

The coalition of Civil Society Oganisations in Bauchi state yesterday-commenced advocacy visit to media establishments in the state to seek for support and share ideas on how to ensure hitch-free general elections in 2019.

Speaking when the coalition visited the Bauchi Zonal Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),Secretary-General of Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC), Malam Sadiq Yusuf, said there was need to prepare for the elections in advance to avert hiccups occasioned by ‘fire-brigade’ approach.

“Throughout the world, the active participation of civil society organisations has been widely acknowledged as significant in deepening and consolidating the democratic experiences of nations.

“They have contributed immensely in educating voters, bringing issues of concern to public limelight and ensuring that global best electoral practices are observed.

“As the 2019 general elections get close, CSOs in Bauchi are being proactive in educating voters and will also monitor the election process,” he said.

According to him, the role of the media is vital in ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections, hence the decision of the Network to visit the establishments and remind journalists of their expected role.

“BASNEC is therefore seizing this opportunity to inform the staff of NAN Bauchi, of its readiness to collaborate with them towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections during the 2019 general elections,” he said.

In his remarks, the Zonal Manager of NAN Bauchi, Malam Abdullahi Salihu, commended BASNEC for the being proactive, assuring that the agency’s staff would not waver in the discharge of their social responsibilities to society.

He also advised the CSOs to be neutral in the discharge of the noble role they chose to play so as to retain their credibility.

The Secretary-General, thereafter, presented the Zonal Manager with some enlightenment posters on girl-child education, as well as maternal and child health, for use and distribution to the public.