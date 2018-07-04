Wike, Promise Keeper, Tambunwal Affirms …As Gov Flays Amaechi’s Failure To Attract Projects To Rivers

The Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a promise-keeper who is committed to the development of the state.

Tambuwal also described the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University as a master-class edifice.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi for failing to attract a single project to the state while resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects in the state.

The two leaders spoke, yesterday, while commissioning the College of Medical Sciences building, initiated and constructed by the Wike administration at the Rivers State University.

He said: “I am tempted to recommend Governor Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it”.

The Sokoto State governor said that no investment was greater than investments in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserves praises.

He lauded the governor for projects that were tailored to the needs of Rivers, saying that such projects would enhance the development of the state.

“The projects are tailored along the needs of the people Rivers State. This is a trend in governance to deliver projects based on the needs of the people “.

He stated that posterity would vindicate Wike, and urged leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues that generate disunity.

In his address, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that it was unfortunate that former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi would lie about projects delivered by the present administration to improve the living conditions of the people.

“There are several projects which were initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that is why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects, and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects like Saakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho Road, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, and several others were the brainchild of this administration.

“Our projects have overwhelmed them, everyday they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State”, Wike said.

He said instead of complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, minister should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt International Airport, revival of the seaports and the completion of the East-West Road.

“Look at the dilapidated nature of the Port Harcourt International Airport, the abandoned seaports and the neglected East-West Road. Amaechi has not attracted a single project to Rivers State.

“As a Minister of State for Education, I brought the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt. I also attracted the Claude Ake Faculty of Social Sciences Building. I attracted major grants of N500million each to Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Ignatius Ajuru University and ensured the major rehabilitation of over 22 primary and secondary schools in the state. As Minister of Transportation, what have you done, what have you brought to your people. I challenge him to tell us just one project he attracted to Rivers State”, Wike said.

On Rivers State University, Wike noted that he would ensure that the institution becomes the best.

He assured that the School of Nursing would be reconstructed to ensure that it becomes part of the College of Medical Sciences, adding that the state government would build a proper hostel to replace the prefabricated hostel in the institution.

The governor noted that his administration would train medical professionals for the development of the health sector.

Wike noted that Amaechi attempted to move Rivers State University to another location, but upon assumption of duty, he checkmated the movement and focused on the development of the Rivers State University at the present location.

Also speaking, Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof Princewill Chike said that the medical world was excited on what Wike was doing in the health sector.

Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia said that for over four decades, successive governments in Rivers State struggled to establish a medical school without success.

He said that God empowered Wike to succeed where his predecessors failed.

Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd) commended Wike for his commitment to deliver key projects in the Rivers State University.

Chairman of Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Datonye Alasia said that Wike’s administration has propelled Rivers State into the golden era of medical practice.