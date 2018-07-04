Wike, Implementing State Economic Blueprint –Onachukwu

Contrary to criticism from the opposition, Professor of Economics and Dean of University of Port Harcourt Business School, Prof Okey Onachukwu says the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is implementing the Rivers State development blueprint.

Onachukwu made the assertion, last Saturday, during an interactive media forum organised by Silverbird Communications in Port Harcourt, as he explained that Wike was on track towards transforming the state.

He maintained that the numerous roads and other infrastructural projects embarked upon by the governor since assuming office in 2015 were in tandem with already mapped out plan in the development of Rivers State.

“We told Wike to complete all abandoned government projects, and revamp the old boarding school system, and if you look at what he is doing, it is in line with that blueprint”, Onachukwu stated.

Onachukwu, who is a member of the State Economic Advisory Committee said that apart from the schools, the state governor was also rehabilitating health facilities, such as zonal and general hospitals, which were also part of the economic plan to develop the state.

The economic expert explained that the actions and policies of the Wike-led administration would provide the foundation to kick-start fresh economic boom to drive both physical and human resources development.

He, however, tasked the various local government councils to synergise with both the state and federal governments in transforming their areas.

Emphasising the importance of synergy amongst the various levels of government, Onachukwu averred that it would reduce duplication and waste of resources, if the three tiers of government identify and exploit unique areas of development.

For instance, he explained that local councils could begin to exploit abundant resources in their localities and use same to provide economic empowerment for their people.

He also tasked the Federal Government to fine-tune its economic policies and programmes, while observing that the current policies do not suit the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.