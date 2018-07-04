Two Robbery Suspects Meet Waterloo In Delta

Two robbery suspects have met their waterloo in the hands of operatives of the Nigerian Police, Delta State Command in Warri.

The Tide gathered that the two suspected armed robbers were specialists in dispossessing people of their valuables in Odion axis of Warri metropolis.

A witness said the suspects were dispossessing their victims, particularly girls, of their cell phones and other valuables at about 6:30 a.m last Monday when operatives of A Division of the Warri Area Command, on a tip-off, swooped on them.

An ensuing gun duel between the police and the robbery suspects led to the sustenance of fatal injuries by the suspects which led to their death while being ferried to a hospital for treatment.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Police Command, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Aniamaka said that the suspects met their waterloo when they engaged a patrol team of the “A Division” Warri in a gun duel during a robbery operation last Monday.

He said the incident took place in the morning along Odion road junction, Warri.

“At the “A Division”, Warri, following a distress call from vigilantes that robbers were operating along Odion road junction.

“The crime patrol team rushed to the scene.

“In the course of a gun duel between the suspects and patrol team, two of the robbers were fatally wounded and gave up the ghost before arrival at the hospital.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: Ak47 Riffle, Ak47 Magazine, Infinix and Nokia each.

“The corpses have been deposit at the morgue,” he said.

The police spokesperson also disclosed that some members of the robbery gang escaped the scene with bullet wounds and the police were on their trail.