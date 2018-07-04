RSG Moves To Remedy Flooding In PH, Others

The Rivers State Government has unveiled plans to find solutions to flooding in communities in the state.

The state Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor stated this while inspecting some projects in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government areas, respectively.

Dekor noted that there was urgent need for the government to survey areas that were prone to flooding to determine how to deal with the problem in the state.

He further lamented that residents in the areas were not taking responsibility for maintaining the drains and the preservation of the natural waterways that take the water to the canals during raining season.

“I tell you that most of the flooding issues in the communities as we can see are caused by the people, particularly the situation at Nkpolu Community by the East-West Road and across Obi Wali Road axis; a situation where the community sold the canal to individuals and structures are erected, making it impossible for water to find its way to the canal”.

Dekor also noted that the state government would not hesitate to implement the recommendations of the ministry’s surveyors which may lead to demolition of structures found on waterways to end frequent flooding in the state.

“Government will not hesitate to pull down whichever structure that poses a threat to easy flow of water to the canals”, he said, adding that the proposed intention was due to series of complaints from different parts of the state.

Dekor called on residents of the state to refrain from selling natural waterways, blocking of constructed drains and canals to avoid the challenges being faced in some parts of the state.

“It’s high time we as individuals took responsibility of keeping our environment clean by avoiding whatever that could lead to blockage of drains around us”, he added.

Other roads visited are Nkpolu-Rumuigbo Junction, Rumualogu–Choba Road, Obiri-Ikwerre Road and Ogbunuabali by Eastern Bypass, amongst others.