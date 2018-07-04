Presence Of Police Post In Community Excites Monarch

King (Dr) Israel Otuo (IX) of Unyeada Kingdom has said that the presence of a Divisional Police Headquarters in the area would curb cultism and other related vices.

He made the remarks during the 2018 edition of the Unyeada Day celebration- cum 74 year court judgement in his favour in the Kingdom, recently.

Otuo, who expressed happiness over the development, said that it would help in curtailing all cult related activities in the Kingdom.

Accoridng to the monarch, cultism and other vices must be rejected by all to usher in peace and development.

He attributed the police headquarters to Governor Nyesom Wike’s determination to rid all parts of the state of crime.

While appreciating God for the preservation of lives as the matter lasted in court, he also prayed for wisdom to enable him pilot the affairs of the kingdom.

In his exhortation, Ven. Esuku, who spoke on the topic, “Beware of Yourself”, charged the people to learn how to guide against reckless utterances.

The cleric also cautioned against betrayal and added that they must accept Christ as their Lord and personal Saviour, as he hinted that there was always a pay day for every evil deed.

The Tide gathered that the celebration was amidst pomp and pageantry which had Queen Angelina Otuo, the chairman Unyeada Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Igaulom among others in attendance.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of service awards to some sons and daughters of the Kingdom, which include, Hons Sam Etetegwung, Emilia Gilbert Nte, Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, Sir Cyrus Nkagu and Monday Levi over their positive contributions in the area.

Etetewung, who responded on behalf of the recipients, appealed to Governor Wike to upgrade the Unyeada chieftaincy stool to first class status, as he lauded the leadership style of King Otuo.