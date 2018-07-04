Polio: C’River Targets 808,470 Children For Immunisation

The Cross River Government says it is targeting about 808,470 children across the state for the second round of the 2018 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDS).

Director-General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Betta Edu made the disclosure in Calabar during the flag-off of the programme by the state’s Deputy Governor, Ivara Esu.

Mrs Edu said the state government had mobilised 7, 588 health workers to ensure the success of the exercise in the 18 local government areas of the state. “The agency is working tirelessly in ensuring that children between zero to five years have unhindered access to polio vaccine.

“We need a 100 per cent coverage of this four-day immunisation across the state.

“We are targeting no fewer than 808, 470 children across the state and we have equally mobilised 7, 558 health personnel for the exercise.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Mr Esu, said every child in Cross River deserved the right to be immunised against polio.

He explained that the policy thrust of the Governopr Ben Ayade-led administration was to have a zero per cent of childhood diseases in the state and this has benefits.

“When a child is fully immunised against childhood diseases, he or she will grow healthy, stronger and happier.

“The exercise is totally free; I urge parents to bring their children out to benefit from the exercise”, he said.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Inyang Asibong, said it was important for mothers to always vaccinate their children against childhood diseases.