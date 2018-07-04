Pinnick’s Sack, Good For Nigerian Football -Aniuno

Chairman, Anambra Football Patriots (AFP), Olisa Aniuno, has applauded the enforcement of the Supreme Court order which nullified the election of Amaju Pinnick as President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), saying it is a good riddance to impunity.

Aniuno, an aspirant for the chairmanship of Anambra State Football Association (FA) in the last election told newsmen yesterday in Awka that it would “bring the reign of impunity to an end”.

He congratulated Chris Giwa on his victory and assumption of office as the President of NFF, adding that it was a testimony that justice could only be delayed and not denied.

Aniuno said Giwa who was a product of legally confirmed process should use his position to unite state FAs, including Anambra which were in crisis because of the way their leadership emerged under the watch of Pinnick.

On the legality of Giwa’s presidency before FIFA, Aniuno said though FAs were subject to FIFA, the world football governing body does not encourage disobedience to the rule of countries’ laws.

“I want to congratulate and thank Giwa for his strength, courage and determination to see this matter to the end because the election that he won was taken away and occupied by someone else for over three years.

“So, he is welcome to the seat that rightly and legally belongs to him, it took a long time but justice has been done” he said