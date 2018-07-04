Nigeria Can Grow Local Content With Right Policies – Firm

The Deputy Managing Director (Deep Water), Total Nigeria, Mr Musa Ahmadu-Kida last Monday said with the right policies, local content in Nigeria would flourish and drive the oil and gas industry.

Ahmadu-Kida said this while delivering a keynote address at a seminar on Nigeria’s Local Content Law at the annual Nigeria Oil and Gas strategic conference and international exhibition in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the Total deepwater project: Egina is the deepest offshore development executed so far in Nigeria.

According to him, it is being executed in water depths of more than 1,500 meters and the project is designed to produce 200,000 barrels per day of oil at plateau.

He said it was three years after the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act became law that the final decision to develop Egina began in 2013.

“It was against the backdrop of this new approach to Nigerian Content that Total took the Final Investment Decision to develop Egina in 2013, the result is that Egina became a test case for the NOGICD Act.

Egina is the latest of Total’sdeep-water developments, and the third project of its kind developed by Total in Nigeria, after Akpo and Usan.

These projects have brought progressive increase in levels of Nigerian Content and this is well illustrated by the percentage of total project workload performed in Nigeria: from 44 per cent for Usan, Total recorded 60 per cent for Akpo and now 77 per cent will be achieved for Egina.

In the coming weeks, the FPSO will sail away to Egina field, which is located in OML130, approximately 150km offshore Port Harcourt. In addition to the oil, the Egina field will produce gas.

Nigerian Content in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, through careful legislation and government policies could also have great impact in other sectors of the economy, including Information and Communication Technology/Telecommunication, Agriculture, Power and others.’’

He added that when it began fully operational, the project would account for 10 per cent of Nigeria’s total oil production.

“The 3.3 billion dollars Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit for the 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity Egina Deepwater oilfield, which arrived in Nigeria in January this year from South Korea, will be in the Egina oilfield soon.

“It was constructed under the FPSO package contract by SHI-MCI, within Lagos deep offshore logistics base on LADOL Island. Today, the Egina project is proudly the first to record the fabrication and integration of FPSO topsides in Nigeria.

Six of the 18 topside modules were fabricated and integrated at the SHI-MCI facility at LADOL.

“The Egina FPSO arrived from Korea in the last week of January for the integration of the locally fabricated modules and this integration was successfully completed in May without incident,’’ Ahmadu-Kida said.