Monarch Tasks Community On Peace, Unity

The Nyenweli of Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Gershon Bekwele Odum has called on the people of the community to unite and work for the peace and progress of the area.

Eze Odum, who said this at his 81st birthday and 24th corronation anniversaries said the cosmopolitan nature of the community had underscored the need for peace and unity among its inhabitants.

The traditional ruler also said his reign over the community had ushered in development.

“Oginigba is a cosmopolitan community that hosts a large share of Nigerian society because of some of the corporate organisations operating in our jurisdiction.

“I don’t think any community in Rivers State hosts diverse people from all over the world like Oginigba, yet everybody goes about their business peacefully without intimidation because of the well constituted leadership authority in the community,” he said.

He said his administration had done well in the areas of human resource development, educational pursuit, women empowerment, youth skills acquisition programme as well as peace and unity.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia thanked Eze Odum for sustaining the peace and unifying the community, adding that this was responsible for the numerous development projects in the area.

He used the occasion to call on other traditional rulers to emulate the Oginigba monarch in order to foster peace in their domains.

Earlier, the Crown Prince of Oginigba community, Prince Allwell Chika Odum said that the enduring peace in the community was due to the able administrative style of his father.

John Bibor & Tekenah Joy