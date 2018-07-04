Monarch Condemns Spate Of Killings

The Paramount Ruler of Woji, King (Dr) Leslie N. Eke has condemned the spate of killings in the northern part of the country and other areas.

He made the condemnation in a chat with newsmen last Monday, in Port Harcourt.

The Eze Oha Evo III said that the incident had become too worrisome sequel to its repeated occurrence almost on daily basis.

He practically lambasted concerned authorities over their inability to curb the situation, especially in Jos and other parts of the Middle Belt where lives had been lost in an unmeasurable quantum.

Eze Eke, who also is the Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, stressed that such must end with immediate alacrity so as to give life meaning to those part of the country.

He expressed regrets that priceless human lives meant nothing as they were taken away by criminals without compunction.

The royal father, who lamented the situation, urged concerned authorities especially the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion in order to save the lives of Nigerians.

He expressed the view that adequate mercenary must be put in place to fight the trend and warned against politicising the issue.

Apart from Nigeria, he said, there was no other democratic state in the world that had recorded such monumental loss of human lives, due to what he described as weak policies at the centre.

He further urged state governments look inwardly and flush out all criminals in their midst to save the lives of their citizens.

On way forward, he said that security operatives must see protection/defence of the nation as their primary assignment before anything else.

Earlier, he had called on other state governors to borrow a leaf from Governor Nyesom Wike who he described as a master planner of security, so as to enable them learn how to protect the lives and property of their people.