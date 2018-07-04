Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Education

The Chief Whip of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi has advised politicians to see education as a major key for the advancement of their career.

He said education would enhance their knowledge and provide a better platform for them to excel politically.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide shortly after receiving a Masters Of Science (MSC) Degree in Human Resources Management of the Rivers State University, (RSU) recently, Bipi expressed gratitude to God for making him be among the first batch of graduates after the change of the institution’s name from the University of Science and Technology.

“I feel very happy that I am one of the beneficiaries of the new Rivers State University”, he said, adding that as a lawmaker, the added knowledge would boost his performance and spur him to higher level.

Also interviewed, Engineer Enokele Shedrack, who bagged a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PHD) in Environmental Engineering recalled that it was a long journey of eight years for him to achieve the feat.

Dr Shedrack, a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Benin, pledged to contribute his quota to the development and growth of the Rivers State University and advised the youth to invest their resources in education to become useful to the society.

Shedie Okpara