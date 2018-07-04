Kidnappers Of Delta Speaker’s Wife Bag 63 Years Imprisonment

An Asaba High Court presided over by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro has sentenced three convicts responsible for the kidnap of the wife of the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mrs Oborevwori Tobore, to 21 years imprisonment each with hard labour.

The convicts, Innocent Kpalajo 35, Ejiro Omorere 36 and Festus Okoro 28 were arraigned in May 2011 on a four count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnap, demanding with menace,armed robbery, offences punishable under Sections 516 (a), 364, 406 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. C 21 Vol.1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006 and section 1 (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) Act Cap. R 11.

The three accused persons pleaded not guilty to the four counts charge.

The 1st prosecution witness, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori identified one of her captors as her husband’s driver.

She told the court that on the 8th of May 2011, at about 1.00pm while driving along Osubi Road after visiting a widow, noticed a gold coloured Toyota Camry car tailing her suddenly ambushed her car.

She said two men carrying arms came out of the car, took her to the back seat of their car, blindfolded her and drove her to an unknown destination.

She was later chained hands and legs in a toilet with another female victim.

She said the culprits dispossessed her of her Toyota Camry car No. DT 688, BlackBerry phone and other personal effects.

A ransom of N50 million was demanded.

The Department of State Security was later contacted who used the calls to trace one of them to a hotel at Afiesere where he was arrested, and this later led to the rescue of the victim on 13th of May, 2011 at Okpare-Olomu.

Justice Marshal Umukoro said he was convinced that the prosecution has established the ingredients of conspiracy, kidnap, demanding by menace and robbery, and accordingly found the three accused persons guilty of the four counts charge.

The convicts broke down and pleaded for mercy .

He described the second accused person, who was driver to the present speaker of Delta State House of Assembly as a traitor of the worst kind.