INEC Introduces Mobile Registration Units In LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State says it has introduced mobile registration units across the 23 local government areas of the state to enable those within the voting age participate in the on-going continuous voters’ registration exercise.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the INEC Deputy Director in charge of Voters Education and Publicity, Edwin Enabor noted that the mobile registration units would enable those within the voting age do their registration.

Enabor stated further that INEC had also commenced a nation-wide sensitisation campaign to ensure that eligible voters got registered and obtain their PVCs.

He stressed the need for everyone within the voting age to go to the mobile registration units to do their registration, adding that the PVC was their power to elect any candidate of their choice.

Enabor noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure free, fair, transparent, non-violent and credible elections in Rivers State in 2019 and advised residents of the state of voting age to take full advantage of the opportunity to exercise their franchise and make meaningful contributions towards entrenching sustainable democracy and good governance in Rivers State.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana