Due to its repugnant odour many people avoid eating or using garlic. Unfortunately, they miss a lot of medicinal values by avoiding one of nature’s greatest antibiotics and antiseptic.

Since ancient times, garlic has been used to treat a wide variety of illnesses. Garlic has been used to treat seizures or epilepsy, coughs, arthritis, parasite infection, wounds, sores and just of recent cancer ailments.

The Egyptians ate garlic to increase their strength and starina cloves of garlic were said to have been found in the tomb of King Tutankhamun (1334BC-1325BC). It was reputed to have been used by the builders of the ancient pyramids in giving them Stacuina to climb huge storey steps during the construction of one of the wonders of the world.

Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine who taught and practiced in ancient Athens, recommended the use of garlic in infectious diseases and particularly prescribed it in intestinal disorders.

An analysis of garlic shows it contains high percentage of mineral and vitamins. It also contains traces of iodine, sulphur and chlorine.

Recent research however, has shown that garlic contains more than these. According to Dr. M. W. McDuffie of the Metropolitan Hospital in New York, “Garlic Contains a volatile oil called Allicin, which makes it a very strong antibiotic to check the growth of bacillus.”

It has a volatile oil that is effective on any part of the body such as the skin, bones, glands, lungs or any other part that can absorb the oil. Thus, it is often referred to as a “rejuvenator”.

It has been found to help remove toxins, revitalise the blood, stimulate blood circulation and normalize intestinal flora. Garlic juice has a most beneficial effect on the entire system.

The juice from crushed garlic can help to dissolve accumulation of mucus in the sinus cavities, in the brochial tubes and in the lungs. They help the oxidation of toxins from the body through the pores of the skin.

In herbal medicine, garlic has been used for the preparation of many herbal tinctures, and concoctions to help cure ailments such as asthma, leprosy, deafness and liver problems.

According to popular naturopath, H. K. Bakhru, garlic is very effective against asthma. He recommends garlic to be boiled in milk, and to be drank every night for those having asthma attacks.

As an effective high blood pressure medicine, garlic helps reduce blood pressure effectively. Research shows that it has the power to ease the spasm of the small arterises in the blood vessels. It also slows the pulse and modifies the heart rhythm, besides relieving the symptoms of dizziness, shortness of breath and formation of gas.

For rheumatic afflictions, garlic helps to reduce pain without any side effects. The most effective method is to take few garlic cloves, march them briefly and rob on the body part either your knees or joints. Garlic oil which readily absorbed through the skin quickly gives instant relief.

To prepare your own garlic powder, put as many garlic cloves in a dry oven heat up and then blend. Alternatively, blend fresh garlic into a smoother, and dry in an oven or dryer.

Always make garlic a daily condiment in your soup, stews or pepper soups, if you can’t eat it raw. And enjoy a stress free health always.