Group Charts Path To Nation Building

A civil society group, Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), has identified greed, godfatherism and gratification as the bedrock of corruption in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of CCSI, Mrs Babafunke Fagbemi made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

“From the research we conducted in the six geo-political zones, the insight we got from it is that greed, godfatherism and gratification are the bedrock of corruption in Nigeria.

“If you look at these three, you can see how they play out at the level of government, at home, among CSOs and the various socio-economic groups across Nigeria.

“The feedback from the survey is that if we want to fight corruption, we must change our moral values and teach our children about integrity, honesty and transparency,” Fagbemi said.

She said though, behaviour was hard to change, everyone has a role to play in changing the corruption narrative of the country, which led to inequality, poverty, infrastructural decay and high rate of unemployment.

According to her, to promote a corruption averse society, a group of CSOs launched a campaign: “Upright for Nigeria-Stand against Corruption” to challenge the current beliefs that make corruption acceptable.

She said that the project, with a five-year timeline, “hopes to instill positive values such as integrity, honesty, transparency and hard work to change the nation’s corruption narrative locally and internationally”.