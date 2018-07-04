Expert Charges PR Practitioners On Reputation

A public relations expert and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C & F Porter Noveli, Mr Nnemeka Madegbuna has urged Public Relations practitioners in the country to step up the management of their reputation and the organisations they represent to enable them communicate values to the public.

Maduegbuna, who made this known in a paper he delivered at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) stakeholders forum orgnaised by the Lagos Chapter, Monday, said that it has become imperative for practitioners to earn reputation.

Speaking on the theme “Communication, Reputation and Sustainable Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria the expert stated that there is need for a reputation before developing appropriate communication strategies that would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria.

He noted that Nigeria was fast loosing its attraction to neighbouring countries such as Ghana as an investment destination due to its inability to break government monopoly and allow the privatization of all other things to prevent infrastructural decay and engagement in country marketing.

Earlier in his address the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR, Mr Olusegun Mcmedal noted that the present state of the nation’s economy necessitated the diversification and increased foreign direct investment.

According to him, this enhanced the need to situate government thrust to interprete and accept strategic direction to boost confidence and profitability in the system and to motive investors to invest in Nigeria’s economy.