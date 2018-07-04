Aregbesola Lays Foundation Stone Of  N2.7bn Mall

Goveron.Rauf Aregbesola of Osun  State yesterday laid the foundation stone of a N 2.7 billion shopping mall in Osogbo.
Aregbesola, while performing the ceremony, said the mall located on 5,000 square metres of land would provide comfort for the people of the state.
He said that the mall when completed  would provide state-of-the-art retail, entertainment, relaxation, dining facilities, food court, cinemas and  automated parking space for 500 vehicles.
Aregbesola  added that the mall would complement the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park  in  providing  recreation facilities  for the people of the state.
He added that residents of the state  would no longer  need to travel to neighbouring states  to enjoy such facilities.
Aregbesola said that the project was embarked upon with a view to creating a conducive environment for human habitation and  boost  economic growth.
“It is our fervent hope that this complex will be ready in November. It will be one of our iconic legacies, even as our administration winds down gloriously in the state,” Aregbesola said.
In his remarks, the project developer, Mr Gboyega Adeeyo, said that the project would be completed before the expiration of the present administration’s tenure.
Adeeyo said the project when completed would enhance socioeconomic activities and attract investors to the state

