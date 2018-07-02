Two Policemen Ambushed, Killed In A’Ibom

Two policemen are reported to have been killed in an ambush in Akwa Ibom State.

Unknown gunmen reportedly committed the act along Iwukem Road, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, while driving to their base in Azumini, Abia State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, said the policemen were attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday along Iwukem Road, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, while driving to their base in Azumini, Abia state.

“There were three police officers inside the ambushed vehicle. They were returning from Uyo where they went for an official assignment.

“Two of them died instantly from gunshot wounds, he said. The third, who was the leader of the team, survived the attack and was receiving treatment at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is on an intensive manhunt for the gunmen.

“The commissioner of police is angry about it and has taken steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” MacDon told newsmen at the weekend.