SUG Decorates Wike Student Governor Of The Year

Over 30,000 students across the state in the country have decorated the state Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike as the student governor of the year.

The students under the aegies of the Student Union Government (SUG), Rivers State, led by Comrade Bestman Azuonwu made the decoration during the official foundation laying ceremony by the state chief executive held at the campus of the state University Nkpolu Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt, recently.

Com Azuonwu said the decoration of the governor by the students was in appreciation to the various contributions the governor made towards the advancement of students in the state.

The SUG president disclosed that Governor Wike was the state governor across the 36 states of the country to construct a secretariat for students, adding that the governor has done the students proud.

According to him, the governor has through his numerous infrastructural projects executed in the state owned university turned the institution a paradise to behold.

Governor Wike has turned the university into a paradise. We, the students, we appreciate him for the love and support he has bestowed on us. We as students will continue to reciprocate the governor’s magnanimity”, he stated.

Azuonwu used the opportunity to call on the governor to declare his interest to contest for re-election in 2019 and assured that the students would vote massively for him.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the construction of a befitting secretariat for the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS).

Gov Wike gave the approval while responding to the request of the NURSS leadership RSU during the official flag-off ceremony of the SUG secretariat office complex held at the state university in Port Harcourt, recently.

The governor however directed the special adviser on special projects to ensure that he liaises with school authorities and the St NURSS executive to ensure that the project was completed in good record of time.