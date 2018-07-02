NSE Market Capitalisation Improves By N198bn

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday, inched N198 billion, due to gains by some blue chips, after dropping for three consecutive trading days.

Reports say that the market capitalisation improved by N198 billion or 1.45 per cent to close higher at N13.866 trillion, against N13.668 trillion on Thursday.

The All-Share Index, another crucial market indicator, rose by 545.11 points or 1.44 points to close at 38,278.55, compared to 37,733.44 achieved on Thursday.

Nestle topped the gainers’ chart with N73.90 to close at N1, 575 per share.

Total followed with N9.50 to close at N210 while Dangote Cement Industry garnered N4 to close at N229 per share.

Nigerian Breweries grew by N3.20 to close at N114.20, while Okomu Oil Palm appreciated by N2 to close at N92 per share.

On the other hand, Forte Oil led the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.20 to close at N32.85 per share.

Lafarge Africa followed with a loss of N1.05 to close at N40.95, while Flour Mills was down by 20k to close at N32 per share.

Honey well shed 12k to close at N2.29, while FCMB Group declined by 11k to close at N2.18 per share.

Also, the volume and of shares transacted rose by 13.11 per cent and 29.66 per cent, respectively.

Specifically, investors traded 469.34 million shares valued at N5.82 billion in 3,355 deals.

This was against the 414.93 million shares worth N4.45 billion achieved in 3,354 deals on Thursday.

Wema Bank was the most active stock, trading 171.32 million shares, worth N119.95 million.

GT Bank followed with account of 75.08 million shares cost at N3.01 billion, while Multiverse traded 71.37 million shares valued at N14.27 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 50.45 million shares worth N1.26 billion, while Fidelity Bank sold 20.86 million shares, valued at N47.34 million.