Newly Appointed GMs Charged On Service Delivery

Following the State Government’s approval to decentralise operations of Cross River State Water Board Limited (CRSWBL) and the recent appointment of General Managers, the Acting Managing Director CRSWBL, Dr Stephen Odey has charged the new appointees on effective service delivery.

He gave this charge during a briefing with the newly appointed General Managers on their expected roles, pending when they will be inaugurated by the Governor.

Dr Odey who congratulated them on their appointments, charged them to live up to their responsibilities and show commitment to duty in order to surmount challenges.

According to him, “These appointments are not about money making, they are about service and making a name in your community. The basic thing here is about commitment to service. Water Board is a very critical and challenging area, you must be willing to show commitment and drive the process. Now that the Board has been decentralised it is meant to be self sustaining; if you produce water, people will be willing to pay the bills and with that you can have funds to run the place,” he emphasised.

He stated further that the reason for the decentralisation was to ensure a smooth and effective running of the Board in order to achieve its primary objective of ensuring stable water supply in the State, adding that the decision to appoint this crop of general managers was based on their integrity and wealth of experience.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar