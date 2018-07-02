Mrs Ayade Hails Medical Women On Welfare Initiatives

The Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr Linda Ayade has commended the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State (MWAN CRS) branch for setting up a “Well Woman Clinic” to enable women have access to medical checkups.

Dr Ayade made the commendation during the official opening of the “Well Woman Clinic” located at No. 2 Moore Road, Calabar, owned by the Cross River branch of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria.

The clinic will conduct check ups. in areas as; blood pressure, sugar level, free Body Mass Index (BMI) HIV and Hepatitis screening, vaccination, breast/cervical cancer screening, adolescent health services amongst others.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Governor’s wife who was represented by the Special Adviser, office of the wife of the Governor, Mrs Rose Eneji, said the theme of the event: The 21st Century Woman and Healthy Life Style, was indeed a special one and thanked the medical women for organising a talk on how to take care of the skin, hair, etiquettes amongst others, which had gone beyond health talk on diseases that sometimes put fear in people.

She expressed appreciation for the various activities carried out by them which she noted were very much in line with activities in her Non Governmental Organisation (NGO)- the Mediatrix Development Foundation, which offers free medical outreaches to help improve the health of Cross Riverians, especially the women and children, adding that, she is very passionate and concerned about the well being of women in Cross River State, their welfare and issues of violence against women and children, which have equally become a source of concern to Ministry of Women Affairs.

Dr. Ayade called on the medical women to remain united, working together in love as one body , for “United we stand, divided we fall” and promised to look into the challenges confronting them such as ambulance, buses to ease movement during medical outreaches.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar