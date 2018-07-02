LG Boss Charges Stakeholders On Road Decongestion

The Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke has called on various stakeholders in the area to cooperate with the council authorities in the decongestion of major roads in the area.

The council boss who make the call while speaking with newsmen at the council headquarters at Rumuodomaya during the weekend, said the congestion of various major roads by unwholesome activities of many has defaced the area and led to heavy traffic.

He called on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other community development bodies in the area to partner with the local government to ensure that the roads are sanitised.

The chairman assured that designated places would be provided for transporters and mechanics to do their business, while stiff measures would be applied against people who operate in authorised places.

He pledged the commitment of his administration to the execution of people-oriented projects in the area, to complement state government’s effort at rural development.

The chairman also called on the people to remain law abiding to ensure sustainable economic development in the area.

He said his administration placed premium on staff welfare, and sued for commitment to their duties.

Taneh Beemene