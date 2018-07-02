Kattey Hails Poly On Academic Excellence

The out going Bishop of

Niger Delta Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rivers State, most Rev Bishop Ignatius kattey says he is excited with the laudable giant strides achieved by the management and staff of the Capt Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt in recent times.

Bishop kattey stated this when he led members the Diocesian management team to pay a disengagement visit to the management and staff of the institution last Thursday, adding that the present institution’s management on the assumption into office projected their vision and mission towards the development and improvement.

He commended the Rector, Dr Samuel Kalagbor for taking bold steps to improve on the welfare of both staff and students which he said, was the bedrock of the various academic feats achieved in the college.

“We want to note that the institution has improved in both learning and infrastructures, the accreditations of various courses in the institution by NABTEB as well the welfare of staff through the right placement of staff provision of office spaces, among other things”, he added.

The outgoing Bishop opined that a motivated staff would equally produce quality and best graduates, and added that as part of development initiatives, the institution should strive to identify with some notable partners where the students of the institution would go for an exchange programme adding that such initiative would further improve their proficiency and productivitys.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the management of Elechi Amadi Poly for their support to the church adding that the institution on sponsor their missionaries outside the country.

Earlier in his address, the Rector, Capt Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor expressed the institutions gratitude to the Anglican Bishop for his contributions and supports to the institutions during his reigns adding that Bishop Kattey has discharged his sacred duties as a clergy faithfully to the glory of God.

is words: “We know that you and mummy have been praying for us very well.”

He attributed the monumental achievements recorded by his administration in the institution to the fervent intercessory prayers the Bishop and other clergy have been praying for the institution and added that Bishop kattey was a monumental blessing to the Anglican community not in the state but the world over.

Bishop Kattey was accompanied on the disengagement visit by his successor, Most Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo.