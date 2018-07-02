Don Wants Review Of Varsities’ Curriculum

A Professor of Curriculum Studies in Science Education at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (AUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof Tugwel Nayeiyi Agina-Obu has called for urgent review of the curriculum of Nigerian Universities, with a view to promoting specialization and production of skills and trade among students.

Agina-Obu made the call while presenting his inaugural lecture during the 11th inaugural lecture of the institution held at the university’s auditorium, in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

The university lecturer, whose lecture focused on the Nigerian Social-cultural Milieu and School Curricular Offerings: the Need for Integration and Synergy between Town and gown

“said that Nigeria has produced so many certificate carriers of no usable and employable skills adding that the nations university system pay attention to a most useful aspect of education capable of providing livelihood to a significant proportion of young people and of driving the wheel of industry.

According to him, the effect of this neglect has led the nation mass-producing miscreants, the dissatisfied and rejected as well as uneducated who will make life in the country uncomfortable, fear driven and hopeless.

He recommended among other things a policy statement by the federal government which will make compulsory for students which will graduate from higher institutions have acquired a skill other than the course of study adding that the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) should ensure that the policy is adhered to by every university as a benchmark.

Kiadum Edookor