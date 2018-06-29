Widows Day Fallout: RSG Trains Widows

As part of activities to mark this year’s United Nations International Widows Day celebration, the Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Hardridaz Motorcycle Club, has trained some selected widows in various skills.

The training which lasted for seven days, ended last Saturday with a graduation ceremony held at the conference hall of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Eastern Byepass, Marine Base Port Harcourt. Starter packs were handed over to the widows to start their own businesses in line with the skills they have acquired.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barr. (Mrs.) Ukel Oyaghiri in her opening remarks said International Widows’ Day is celebrated every 23rd of June to raise awareness on the plight of widows as regards the deprivations and dehumanising widowhood practices they are subjected to especially when such practices are supported by some cultures. She added that such practices against widows were evil.

She advised the widows not to always depend on people for help but to use opportunities like this to turn their economic lives around by starting a business on the acquired skill with the starter packs given to them. She said His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS), has packaged N500 million grant for women, out of which widows will be given special consideration. She thanked the Hardridaz Motorcycle Club. A member of the club, Miss Kelly Jumbo appreciated it for investing in their lives as part of her thirtieth birthday celebration.

In her response, Miss Kelly Jumbo said it is a thing of joy to give back to the society as an appreciation to God for her thirty years on earth and for helping her complete a cycle of ride from Nigeria to Senegal and back to Nigeria. She also appreciated the Ministry for making available widows to fulfil her dreams and her club for standing by her in her quest to touch lives.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Atosemi Eson Teetito commended the effort of Miss Kelly Jumbo in impacting the lives of widow.

Compiled by Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi