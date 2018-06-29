Tanker Explosion Kills Scores, Burns 53 Vehicles

A fuel tanker exploded yesterday on Otedola Bridge inward Berger area of Lagos, with many people burnt to death and several vehicles burnt.

A police officer at the scene said he counted over 53 vehicles burnt and that many people are feared dead.

Thick smokes evade the atmosphere, vehicles are seen burning in the fury of the fire, as people ran helter and skelter to evade the fury of the raging fire.

As at the time of filing this report,hapless motorists caught in the inferno were burnt to death in their vehicles.

Emergency rescuers raced to the scene to try and put out the raging fire and rescue victims. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police and others are at the scene battling the fire.

General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said his men were at the scene to try and salvage the situation, as the area had been condoned off.

“We are trying to extinguish the fire from the vehicles and check for possible causalities from the explosion,” he said.

The General Manager, however, lamented that commuters’ interference with rescue operation had continued to impede officials from completing the exercise.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, said the accident occurred around 6.00pm.

According to LASTMA, “a tanker which had break failure loaded with PMS caught fire on the Otedola Bridge inward Berger. The number of vehicles affected is 20+, Traffic situation is at a stand still, all alternative routes advised.”

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed nine people dead and 53 vehicles burnt in the aftermath of the fuel tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, inward Berger area of Lagos, yesterday.

General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu told our correspondent that the tanker fell around 5:53pm and exploded, while vehicle behind it were caught in the fire.

He said nine people were burnt beyond recognition while four others were rescued, with two in critical condition and two others with minor injuries.

According to him, 53 vehicles were consumed in the inferno, describing the incident as a sad one.

Tiamiyu added that officials of LASTMA, FRSC, LASEMA, Police, fire services, among others were still at the scene trying to evacuate the remains of the tanker and vehicles and free the road for vehicular movement.