…Subscribes To Airport Service Quality Programme

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), as part of efforts to ensure improved services at airports, has subscribed to the Airport International Council (ACI) Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ).

The Director, Airport Operations, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Lagos, recently explained that the ACI’s (ASQ) programme will use data gathering to assist the authority, measure passenger’s reactions to all level of operations in other to help improve on service delivery.

He said that the ASQ programme will provide passengers satisfactory experience at the nation’s airports, adding that FAAN has also subscribed to, and has paid for an ACI programme, the Airport Service Quality Programme.

“The Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ) will help the agency measure our passenger’s reactions to all levels of our operations.

“This programme is all about gathering data from the incoming and outgoing passengers on all aspect of our operations to help us improve our service through analysis of this data.

“The ASP is all about efficiency and how we respond to passengers stimuli. Airports all around the world are part of this programme and we decided to join in to aid us in measuring what we do, using it to improve where needed and compete favourably among the comity of nations”, he said.

He said that every six months, an Independent and Impartial Judge in ACI rates us based on the data we provide from the passengers, who answer simple questionnaires posed at them.

He also noted that this is tested and trusted formular and it shows how committed the authority is, like all our programmes. The pilots will be in Lagos and Abuja and after some months, we will extend it to other aerodromes.

“It is an effective programme, we gather data and facts and use them to improve on our services”, he said.