Speaker, Commissioner Eulogise Late Toby’s Qualities

The Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja have eulogised the qualities of Late Senibo Allwell Dick Ibifagha Toby.

Ibifagha Toby was the father of Sotonye Toby Futton, a Commissioner in the State Civil Service Commission.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Senibo Ibifagha Toby, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani expressed sadness over the demise.

Ibani stated that late Senibo Jaja’s legacies on earth were worthy of emulation who was and urged the family to borrow a leaf from his life style.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja described the deceased as a man of character, consistent and reliable.

The commissioner, however admonished the family to follow the good life their father and husband had lived.

Meanwhile, daughter of the deceased and Commissioner in the state Civil Service Commission, Mrs Tonye Toby Fulton described her father as an honest, pragmatic and humble icon who combined discipline, hardwork and consistency and promised to continue where he had stopped.

Recall that late Dick Ibifagha Toby died on March 24, this year at the age of 75 years.

Bethel Toby