Road Crashes: NDLEA Identifies Drug Abuse As Major Factor

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says drug abuse and trafficking are the major contributing factors to over 80 per cent of road traffic crashes in the country.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Col. Mohammad Mustapha Abdellah (rtd) said this at the launching of the agency’s campaign against illicit drug abuse and trafficking organized to mark the “2018 World Anti-Drug Day” held in Port Harcourt.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Rivers State Commander of the NDLEA, Amb. Rachael Shelleng said the agency’s statistics of the six months of 2018 showed that 80 percent of the total of 93 suspects arrested and prosecuted were private and commercial drivers in the state.

According to the NDLEA chairman, the campaign against illicit drug abuse and trafficking this year was to highlight the dangers of drug use and illegal trade and to provide educational materials to stakeholders mostly drivers and school children in the country.

He said the agency seized a total of 121.15 volumes of illicit drugs, convicted 13 of 93 suspected drug traffickers and rehabilitated 11 of them.

He also said that the remaining suspects were being prosecuted in courts.

Abdallah said the agency is adopting more holistic approach in collaboration with relevant agencies to tackle drug trafficking in Nigeria, including Rivers State to reduce accident on the road.

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator, Zone C, Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt, Sanusi Umar said 20-40 feet’ containers containing tramadol drug was intercepted in Rivers State as smuggled illicit drug recently.

Umar also categorised expired foreign rice to Nigeria as drug trafficking.

According to him, over six trucks of foreign rice that had already expired were accosted and that experiment had shown that expired foreign rice was one of the major contributing factors to cancer disease.

He called on the relevant agencies of government to join hands in fighting drug abuse and trafficking, saying that crime would be reduced, if the rate of drug consumption is reduced.

The customs coordinator also urged drivers to shun drinking of alcohol and other related drugs while driving, noting that over-speeding was as a result of alcohol and drugs influence on drivers.

